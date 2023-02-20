Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Downing Street ‘may put the brakes on ULEZ expansion’

The government is reportedly considering making use of its power to veto proposals that are not aligned with national transport policies

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 20 February 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Officials are reportedly exploring options to block the proposed expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in London.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, Whitehall officials and legal advisers are investigating whether Sadiq Khan‘s proposal has breached rules set out in the Greater London Authority (GLA) Act of 1999.

Under the Act, the government has the power to veto any proposals by the Mayor that are “inconsistent” with national transport policies and “detrimental” to areas outside Greater London.

The Act states: “Where the Secretary of State considers that – the transport strategy (or any part of it) is inconsistent with national policies relating to transport and the inconsistency is detrimental to any area outside Greater London, he may direct the Mayor to make such revisions of the transport strategy in order to remove the inconsistency as may be specified in the direction.”

Currently, drivers of non-compliant vehicles are charged a daily fee of £12.50 for entering the ULEZ.

Official figures showed that almost 77,000 old, polluting vehicles were driven per day inside the extended ULEZ in London in its first month.

In recent weeks, the plan for the expansion of the ULEZ has received fierce criticism from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and local authorities.

ELN has contacted Number 10 and the Mayor’s office for comment.

