UK unveils next step to drive national energy consumption down by 15%

The government has announced further steps to materialise its ambition to reduce national energy consumption by 15% over the next seven years and cut household bills.

In his Autumn Statement, the Chancellor hinted at the creation of a new body that would be “charged with delivering energy efficiency across the economy”.

To this end, the Treasury has said Alison Rose, Group Chief Executive Officer at NatWest, has been appointed as Co-Chair of the Energy Efficiency Taskforce.

Led by Lord Callanan and Alison Rose, the taskforce launched today will commit to outlining a roadmap that will help the UK reduce total energy demand by 15% from 2021 levels by 2030 across domestic and commercial buildings and industrial processes.

Nearly £6 billion of government funding will be made available from 2025 to support this objective, in addition to the £6.6 billion allocated by this Parliament.

Jeremy Hunt is expected to confirm the appointment of Ms Rose at a meeting with nearly 100 representatives from the UK’s leading green firms tomorrow.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Our green industry is a key growth sector set to be worth £1 trillion by the end of the decade. It will bring high-paid jobs, brand new manufacturers and huge export opportunities – but needs extra attention now to make sure British companies and our people can fully share in the sector’s success and grow the economy.”

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I am determined to reduce people’s energy bills, bringing wholesale energy prices down to their lowest ever within the next decade, through investment in cheaper and more innovative energy sources such as renewables and nuclear.

“But improving the energy efficiency of our homes by bringing the latest technologies into them will also help cut energy use and with that people’s bills.”