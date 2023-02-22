SES Water reportedly explores potential sale

SES Water is reportedly mulling a sale for its business.

According to the Financial Times, the company, which serves parts of Surrey, Kent and South London, has been put on the market by its Japanese owners. Sumimoto and Osaka Gas.

The report cites sources close to the sales process claiming that the owners did not want to put equity into the business and instead decided to sell.

On its website, SES Water says it supplies 160 million litres of water every day to more than 745,000 people.

A spokesperson for SES Water told ELN: “Our shareholders have engaged financial advisors to undertake a strategic review of the group business.

“Macquarie Capital has been appointed to look at the entire ESH (East Surrey Holdings) portfolio, including SES Water. This type of review is not uncommon and is regularly undertaken by shareholders. The review is in the early stages and no outcome has been decided at this stage.”