Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK supercharges public EV charging points with £56m

The new funding is predicted to support the installation of 2,400 more public EV charging devices in areas such as Cumbria, Norfolk and Oxfordshire

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 22 February 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Electric vehicle (EV) owners are set to benefit from thousands of new public charging points across the UK, the Department for Transport has announced.

The government has said it will inject £56 million into the expansion of the EV charging infrastructure to alleviate some of the EV range anxiety felt by thousands of EV drivers who cannot find easily available chargers.

Sixteen local authorities, including Sunderland, Rotherham and Norfolk, will benefit from the new cash boost to support the EV charge point rollout.

Technology and Decarbonisation Transport Minister Jesse Norman said: “The government is giving local authorities across England additional help today to energise their chargepoint rollout plans.

“Today’s commitment will lead to thousands of new chargers being installed, and plans for tens of thousands extra in due course, so that more people than ever can make the transition to using EVs.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast