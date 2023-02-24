Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

How do you build a net zero house?

In this week’s podcast we discuss just that – as well as what they’re like to live in

Kiran Bose
Friday 24 February 2023

Net zero homes. Could they become a reality?

This week’s Net Hero Podcast features Ian Prichett from Greencore, a company that are focussed on building zero-emission housing stock – so what’s it all about?

“The energy and carbon emissions come from the production of the cement. Cement is produced by quarrying limestone and heating it to about 1500°C.

“You’ve got a lot of energy to heat it up, which is normally fossil fuels – so there’s a lot of emissions that come from that. But when you do heat it up, the limestone is calcium carbonate and it chemically changes and releases CO2 – so you’ve got CO2 emitted from the change of the limestone and the energy.”

Aside from net zero cement, how can we build green homes and what would they be like to live in?

Find out by listening to this week’s episode.

