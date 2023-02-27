Judicial review to assess Octopus’ acquisition of Bulb begins

The takeover of Bulb, a supplier in special administration until recently, will be scrutinised tomorrow.

In December, Octopus completed the deal to transfer Bulb customers to Octopus Energy.

A judicial review will take place this week after Octopus’s rivals Centrica, ScottishPower and E.ON lodged judicial reviews on 29th November last year over what they alleged was a lack of transparency around the terms of the deal between Octopus and the government.

It is believed that the review could still delay or block the takeover – it has been reported that if suppliers failed in their reviews, they could be liable for damages to Octopus and the administrators.

The takeover, which created the UK’s third-largest gas and electricity supplier, was approved in a London court on 30th November.

According to reports, in documents filed to the court, British Gas Trading (BGT), said: “This issue is of central importance in circumstances where Octopus has been the beneficiary of hugely advantageous arrangements which were not offered to other participants in the sale process, in particular, BGT.”

In a court hearing in January, Octopus called competitor energy companies “desperate”.

During the hearing later this week, Octopus plans to say that its rivals’ narrative involves a rewriting of history.

The energy supplier will support that all the claimants had equal opportunities to take part in the sale process but all of them withdrew or stop engaging for their own commercial reasons.

ELN has approached Octopus, Centrica, ScottishPower and E.ON for comment – the companies did not respond before publication.