OVO faces allegations of threatening forced prepayment meter installation

Energy supplier OVO has been accused of threatening a customer with the forced installation of a prepayment meter (PPM) unless he paid bills.

Ofgem has recently asked all suppliers to stop force-fitting PPMs until 31st March.

This comes as the energy regulator completes an “intensive” consultation process to redefine the rules and guidance on the use of prepayment meters by energy suppliers.

According to The Mail On Sunday, the threat was made to a customer living in Bristol – he was sent a “notice of default” letter – he was allegedly told that unless he paid the owed amount, OVO would pass his details to debt collectors.

The customer claims he spent hours on the phone explaining there were errors on his account – it has been reported that a monthly bill payment made by cheque was not credited promptly.

An OVO spokesperson told ELN: “We have spoken to the customer and explained that our usual collections process was started due to the unpaid bill.

“OVO suspended its warrant activity in November 2022 – and continues to do so. We have recommended alternative payment options to him to prevent this happening in future and apologise for the initial confusion caused.”