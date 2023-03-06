‘Nearly 80% of UK’s electricity came from zero carbon source in one day’

In one day in February, almost 80% of electricity came from zero carbon energy sources, National Grid ESO has said.

The latest data shows that last month, 47% of electricity came from zero carbon sources.

National Grid ESO has said gas became the largest source of power generation in February, with 33.2% of electricity being generated by gas.

Wind generation followed, contributing 31% of the total generation.

The report suggests in February, just 1.8% of generation came from coal – this compares to February 2017, when coal accounted for 10.8% of generation.

The energy system operator added that the UK’s grid also achieved 73 consecutive hours without coal in February compared to 18 consecutive hours in January.