‘Ofgem should be granted net zero mandate’

A coalition of trade associations, charities, environmental and anti-poverty groups have today called on the government to grant a net zero mandate to Ofgem, otherwise, progress towards meeting the UK’s net zero goals could stall.

In the letter sent to Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps, groups have identified how Ofgem can remove barriers to investment in low carbon energy system.

Trade associations said: “As the first piece of primary legislation of this type in a decade, the Energy Security Bill is the prime opportunity to deliver this vital change.

“At the same time and alongside a new Net Zero Duty, we urge the government to publish the long-awaited Strategic Policy Statement to Ofgem so they can further the delivery of net zero in their decision making.”

Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive of Energy Networks Association, said: “The foundations of our future energy system are already being built and the regulatory decisions that determine our ability to meet the UK’s decarbonisation targets are being made by Ofgem today.

“Empowering Ofgem with a net zero mandate will enable strategic investment, removing a clear barrier to investment in the low-cost, low carbon energy system we are all working towards.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told ELN: “While Ofgem’s main objective is protecting the interests of customers, this will include a clear focus on supporting the government’s aim of switching from fossil fuels to renewables and nuclear sources to boost energy security and tackle climate change.

“We will soon provide guidance to Ofgem on how to deliver our energy priorities and that will include providing a strengthened focus on achieving net zero.”