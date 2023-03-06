UK and Canada sign agreement to boost green tech supply chains

Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, meets with Nusrat Ghani, Minister of State at the Department of Business
and Trade for the United Kingdom, at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s annual convention, at the Intercontinental Hotel, in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday, March 6th, 2023.
(Image: Department for Business and Trade)
The UK and Canada have agreed to work together on critical minerals such as cobalt and lithium which are often used in technologies, including solar panels and electric vehicles.
The partnership aims to help make manufacturers of these technologies more resilient to global shocks such as energy and cost of living crisis.
The agreement will see both countries cooperate in research projects.
Minister for Business and Trade Nusrat Ghani said: “Every single one of us depend on critical minerals to make the technology we use in our everyday lives.
“With a dash for minerals to meet national business needs, it is essential we work to build more resilient supply chains for critical minerals.”
Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now.
If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter.