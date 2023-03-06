UK and Canada sign agreement to boost green tech supply chains

The UK and Canada have agreed to work together on critical minerals such as cobalt and lithium which are often used in technologies, including solar panels and electric vehicles.

The partnership aims to help make manufacturers of these technologies more resilient to global shocks such as energy and cost of living crisis.

The agreement will see both countries cooperate in research projects.

Minister for Business and Trade Nusrat Ghani said: “Every single one of us depend on critical minerals to make the technology we use in our everyday lives.

“With a dash for minerals to meet national business needs, it is essential we work to build more resilient supply chains for critical minerals.”