Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK is falling behind on ‘green steel’ race

The UK has planned just one green steel plant compared to 38 in European countries, according to a new report

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 7 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The UK is lagging behind in the race to develop green steel plants.

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) has found that the UK has currently one planned project compared to 38 reported in the EU, with nearly ten plants in Europe already producing green steel.

The only planned project in the UK is located at British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant, which is part of the Zero Carbon Humber initiative.

In 2021, the UK had no planned projects while the EU had 23 planned projects. the report stresses.

Jess Ralston, Energy Analyst at the ECIU, raised concerns about the UK’s ability to compete with other countries as car manufacturers start to seek out sources of green steel for their electric vehicle expansions.

Mr Ralston added: “The gas crisis has spurred a dash from the US and EU to build green industries. Does the Chancellor have something up his sleeve to ensure the UK doesn’t fall further behind on steel?”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast