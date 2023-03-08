Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Why did former BEIS pay £780 at Pret A Manger in a single day?

Officials were asked about certain expenses included in the department’s budget report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 8 March 2023
Image: BEIS

The former Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) spent nearly £780 on catering for a training event.

Last month, the government confirmed that BEIS broke up as part of the creation of three new departments, the Department for Business and Trade, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Seema Malhotra, Labour MP for Feltham and Heston asked officials for additional information regarding the BEIS’ expenditure of £779.18 at Pret A Manger on 11th October last year.

This was reported in the government’s report on spending over £500.

Nigel Huddleston, who was appointed Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade on 7th February, replied: “The former Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy spent £779.18 at Pret A Manger on catering for 120 people attending an all-day staff training event held off-site.”

ELN has approached the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.

