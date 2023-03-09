Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Charge your EV with baking powder!

Batteries made with “unexpected ingredients” could become the dominant type in the near future, according to new research

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 9 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Is the solution to the electric vehicle (EV) range anxiety hidden inside your kitchen cupboard?

Oxford experts have predicted that by the end of the decade, cars may be powered by baking powder and planes may run on fertiliser.

According to Professor Bill David, an expert in inorganic chemistry at the University of Oxford, the most prominent battery types for EVs and everyday gadgets will be outperformed by unexpected ingredients.

Surprisingly, one of these ingredients is commonly found in kitchen cupboards – Professor David foresees that sodium, which is present in salt, seawater and baking powder will emerge as the leading contender in the race to become the dominant battery type.

Currently, lithium-ion batteries are recognised as playing a crucial role in the transition towards sustainable energy and are used in products, including Teslas, iPhones and other devices.

According to Professor David, while lithium batteries will email the top choice due to their superior performance, sodium batteries are gaining ground.

He believes that by 2030, most EVs will incorporate a combination of both lithium and sodium batteries.

In fact, Professor David estimates that by 2040, there could be up to 100 times more sodium batteries than lithium batteries.

He further notes that while sodium batteries can be made using salt, baking powder is preferred.

