Europe must avoid entering into new Russian LNG deals, says EU energy chief

The EU’s energy policy chief has called on European countries and companies to refrain from signing new contracts for the purchase of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Earlier today, Kadri Simson, had a meeting with IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol – they both discussed the challenges in the European energy market.

As the bloc is trying to end its reliance on Russian energy, new deals with Moscow should be avoided, Ms Simson said.

She added: “We can and should get rid of Russian gas completely as soon as possible, still keeping in mind or security of supply.”

The EU Commissioner of Energy urged all member states and companies to cease purchasing Russian LNG and not to enter into new gas contracts with Russia once existing ones have expired.

Russia’s curtailment of gas supplies to Europe last year, following its invasion of Ukraine, led to a crisis in energy supplies and record-high prices.

In response, the EU has pledged to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027 and replaced approximately two-thirds of its Russian gas imports last year.

However, while Moscow reduced pipeline gas flows, deliveries of Russian LNG to Europe increased, reaching 22bcm in 2021, up from around 16bcm the previous year, according to a report.