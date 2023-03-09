Green grid by 2035: “Government is asleep at the wheel”

The government’s current commitments to renewable energy and nuclear power alone are “insufficient” to deliver a decarbonised power grid by 2035.

That’s the key message conveyed in a new report by the Climate Change Committee (CCC), which underscores the importance of having access to reliable, resilient, and abundant decarbonised electricity at an affordable price to consumers.

The CCC’s report recommends several measures to achieve a decarbonised power system, including the development of new low carbon backup generation using hydrogen-based power stations and some continued use of fossil gas, made low-carbon through the use of carbon capture and storage.

It also calls for the smart shifting of consumer demand to smooth peaks in demand and absorb excess supply, particularly through the controlled timing of electric vehicle charging and heat pumps.

Additionally, the report highlights the need for new storage solutions, including the production of hydrogen through electrolysis from surplus generation, also known as “green hydrogen,” which can provide long-term storage for later use in generating electricity.

Lord Deben, Chairman of the CCC, emphasised that for 15 years, the committee’s main recommendation has been to decarbonise electricity and now the offer of cheap, decarbonised electricity for every consumer and business is within reach thanks to pioneering efforts to develop renewables.

However, Lord Deben noted that more action is needed to achieve a 100% fossil-free grid.

He said: “We know how to do this, but the government is asleep at the wheel. Recent commitments for new nuclear and renewables are welcome, but these alone are insufficient. A rapid overhaul of the planning system and regulations is needed. It is not clear where the responsibility lies for the design and operations of our modern energy system rests among key organisations.”

ELN has approached the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.