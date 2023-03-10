Ofgem launches major investigation into prepayment meters across the nation

The energy regulator will work with Citizens Advice to gather feedback from energy customers who have moved to a PPM.

The eight-week partnership is part of Ofgem’s comprehensive market review of PPMs and remote switching to ensure suppliers are meeting their legal obligations in protecting customers.

The call for feedback is open to customers who have either had PPMs installed to recover unpaid bills or who have chosen to use pay-as-you-go to manage their budgets.

With around four million customers overall in Britain on PPMs, the partnership aims to assess if suppliers are complying with their licence obligations and if further protections are needed for vulnerable customers.

The feedback will also supplement the ongoing investigation into British Gas’s potential breaches of licence linked to the forced installation of PPMs.

Customers can submit their experiences through an online form hosted on Citizens Advice’s website until Thursday 4th May.

Ofgem Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Brearley emphasised the importance of candid feedback to analyze and act on customers’ experiences.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, added that sharing experiences could help expose wrongdoing and develop new protections to prevent force-fitting PPMs in the future.