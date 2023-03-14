Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK to launch pursuit of world’s first ‘mini’ nuclear power plant

Small modular reactors, carbon capture and storage technology will reportedly be some of the UK’s new Energy Security Strategy

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 14 March 2023
Image: Rolls Royce

The UK is preparing to embark on a race to develop what is described as the world’s first mini-nuclear power plant.

The move reportedly forms part of a new Energy Security Strategy, to be announced in the coming weeks, which will be central to the UK’s transition to net zero.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the development of “mini-nuclear reactors” would be a key feature of the government’s plans.

Speaking to reporters during a trip to the US, Rishi Sunak emphasised the potential of both small modular reactors (SMRs) and carbon capture and storage technology.

“We have got a track record of getting this right when it comes to the regulatory frameworks, our investment in R&D, where what we have done is make sure that we have quite vibrant industries – whether it is in offshore wind, in particular”, Sunak said.

“Shortly we will be outlining in the Energy Security Strategy an approach forward in some of the other areas we have been talking about, whether that is carbon capture and storage, SMRs and the like.”

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the UK would continue to develop “a very vibrant set of companies and jobs” as it transitions to net zero and cited the country’s successful track record in developing industries such as offshore wind.

In January, it was reported that there was still a large degree of uncertainty in government over the scale of state investment in SMRs.

