Efficiency & Environment, Policy

US approves Alaskan oil and gas project

The $8bn Willow Project is expected to produce up to 278 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Tuesday 14 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

A large oil and gas project in Alaska has been approved by US President Joe Biden.

It represents the largest oil facility in the area for decades, costing $8 billion (£6.6bn) and estimated to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day.

The decision has been met with huge criticism after the US Bureau of Land Management released its projection that during a 30-year lifespan it will produce up to 278 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions.

Originally, there were five drilling sites planned for the Willow Project but now only three will be built – which the administration has said is a compromise against opposition.

Joe Biden has been a clear advocate for climate mitigation, speaking at many environmental summits and recently approving a limit on oil and gas drilling in large parts of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean.

The inconsistency in policy has riled many US Citizens, with more than one million letters sent to the White House protesting the Willow Project.

ConocoPhillips, which is behind the project, has stated it will create local investment and improve employment within the area.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast