US approves Alaskan oil and gas project

A large oil and gas project in Alaska has been approved by US President Joe Biden.

It represents the largest oil facility in the area for decades, costing $8 billion (£6.6bn) and estimated to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day.

The decision has been met with huge criticism after the US Bureau of Land Management released its projection that during a 30-year lifespan it will produce up to 278 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions.

Originally, there were five drilling sites planned for the Willow Project but now only three will be built – which the administration has said is a compromise against opposition.

Joe Biden has been a clear advocate for climate mitigation, speaking at many environmental summits and recently approving a limit on oil and gas drilling in large parts of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean.

The inconsistency in policy has riled many US Citizens, with more than one million letters sent to the White House protesting the Willow Project.

ConocoPhillips, which is behind the project, has stated it will create local investment and improve employment within the area.