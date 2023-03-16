Finance & Markets, Top Stories

NI suppliers fail to meet the required customer service standards

Some Northern Ireland energy suppliers’ contact centres have allegedly poor performance

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 16 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The Utility Regulator has reported that the customer service offered by certain energy suppliers in Northern Ireland has fallen far short of acceptable standards.

The regulator has said it has become aware of instances of poor performance by suppliers’ contact centres over an “extended period of time”.

In his letter to suppliers, Kevin Shiels stated: “Overall, we have found that the performance of the contact centres of some NI energy suppliers has fallen below what we would consider to be an acceptable standard, particularly in the months of late 2022 and early 2023.

“Evidence received to date would indicate that some suppliers are performing well, however, some are falling well below standard and on occasions to worryingly levels.

“For the latter instances, we will be following up with immediate effect to ascertain any
potential non-compliance, pursuant to our enforcement procedure.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast