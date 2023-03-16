NI suppliers fail to meet the required customer service standards

The Utility Regulator has reported that the customer service offered by certain energy suppliers in Northern Ireland has fallen far short of acceptable standards.

The regulator has said it has become aware of instances of poor performance by suppliers’ contact centres over an “extended period of time”.

In his letter to suppliers, Kevin Shiels stated: “Overall, we have found that the performance of the contact centres of some NI energy suppliers has fallen below what we would consider to be an acceptable standard, particularly in the months of late 2022 and early 2023.

“Evidence received to date would indicate that some suppliers are performing well, however, some are falling well below standard and on occasions to worryingly levels.

“For the latter instances, we will be following up with immediate effect to ascertain any

potential non-compliance, pursuant to our enforcement procedure.”