UK to present revised Net Zero Strategy before the end of March

The government will publish its revised Net Zero Strategy in the coming days, the Energy Security Secretary has confirmed.

Following the Spring Budget announcement, MPs have taken evidence from Grant Shapps on the operations of his recently established department and the progress on hitting the UK’s net zero targets.

Last year, in a ruling by the High Court, the government’s plan for achieving net zero was deemed unlawful.

According to the court, the emissions reduction plan was inadequate in its assessment of contributions at levels beyond national and sectoral, necessitating a revision to incorporate quantifiable measures and a more realistic evaluation.

Asked about when the government will present its updated Net Zero Strategy, Mr Shapps said: “I will be presenting what the court required this month, as exactly as required before the end of the month and we will have discussions with devolved administrations as actually, we have been doing all the way through.

“We have over exceeded the carbon budgets one and two – we will succeed on carbon budget three. We are now concerned to make sure that we continue along this track.

“I will be setting out in considerable detail that the government’s plan is just as required by the court order but also even without a court order what we would want to do because this is kind of what we are about, our approach to achieving the net zero by 2050 and the carbon budgets along the way. So, it’s only a couple of weeks until the end of the month.”

The focus of the discussion at the Commons Environmental Audit Committee was on the coordination strategy to achieve the goal of net zero by 2050 among various government departments.

In his first evidence session as Energy Security Secretary, Grant Shapps said net zero is “baked into everything” his new department is doing.

Mr Shapps said: “As a comment on the full departmental name, energy security and, and net zero, I like to think of net zero as just being the flip side of the same coin, which is energy security.

“I think it’s really important in terms of the way that we now deploy net zero, that we think that it’s just baked into everything that we do, that it’s just part of who we are, what we do as a department itself.

“So I think that the naming is quite deliberate to make it an absolutely essential part of our mission.”