Irish wind farms generate 42% of electricity in February

Irish wind farms delivered a strong performance in February, producing 42% of the country’s electricity.

While slightly higher than January’s output, it was not as impressive as the record-breaking performance in February 2022, the renewable energy organisation Wind Energy Ireland has said.

The strong performance of wind energy helped bring down average prices on the wholesale electricity market to their lowest level since November 2022.

Noel Cunniffe, the Chief Executive Officer of Wind Energy Ireland, has stated that Irish wind farms have provided almost half of the country’s electricity during the first two months of this year.

Cunniffe highlighted the fact that every unit of electricity generated by wind energy displaces the need for fossil fuels, thereby helping to reduce carbon emissions and insulate families and businesses from the worst effects of the ongoing energy price crisis.

Mr Cunniffe said: “It is Ireland’s planning system that remains the main barrier to the rapid development of renewable energy in this country. Projects are queued up in An Bord Pleanála with very few signs of progress or improvement.

“We cannot build renewable energy and reinforce our electricity grid with a planning system that is fundamentally broken.”