IPCC: Only immediate action could secure a liveable future for all

Taking immediate and ambitious action could secure a sustainable future for everyone, the Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has said today.

Presenting the findings of the latest IPCC report, scientists have reported that there are various available and effective options to address human-caused climate change and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, released earlier today, emphasises that climate action is critical to minimise losses and damages to people and nature.

The report states that the current efforts and plans to tackle climate change are insufficient, and increased warming will lead to intensified hazards, including extreme weather events and food and water insecurity.

The report highlights that the most vulnerable populations and ecosystems are likely to face severe losses and damages from climate change.

To address these challenges, scientists recommend climate-resilient development that includes measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while adapting to climate change in ways that provide multiple benefits, including equitable access to clean energy and technologies, better health, and job opportunities.

Additionally, global cooperation, political commitment, inclusive governance, and financial investments are necessary to achieve effective and equitable climate action.

Aditi Mukherji, one of the 93 authors of this Synthesis Report, the closing chapter of the Panel’s sixth assessment, said: “Climate justice is crucial because those who have contributed least to climate change are being disproportionately affected.

“Almost half of the world’s population lives in regions that are highly vulnerable to climate change. In the last decade, deaths from floods, droughts and storms were 15 times higher in highly vulnerable regions.”