“IPCC report highlights urgent need for more UK clean power”

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) underscores the pressing need to rapidly accelerate the transition to clean power, according to RenewableUK’s Executive Director of Policy Ana Musat.

Musat stated that the report’s call for deep and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions can only be achieved by increasing investment in clean energy projects.

She urged the government to seize the immediate opportunity to secure the maximum amount of capacity available in this year’s auction for contracts to generate clean power.

RenewableUK’s analysis suggests that the current budget is insufficient to secure even half of the 5GW of offshore wind capacity eligible for the auction, despite more clean energy projects becoming eligible to compete since the budget was set.

Musat stressed the need for an immediate reassessment of the level of funding available to bring forward vital new projects as soon as possible to increase Britain’s energy security and move closer towards net zero.

Trade association EnergyUK has also urged the government to take the IPCC report seriously and put policies in place to deliver clean energy projects, as the report emphasises the need for faster and further reductions in greenhouse gas emissions to prevent climate change and the UK’s ability to secure investment for clean energy projects is being threatened by rising costs and increased international competition.