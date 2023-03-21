National Grid unleashes ‘revolutionary’ T-Pylons for low carbon energy boost

National Grid has today announced it has successfully activated 36 of what is described as the world’s first T-pylons, located between Bridgwater and Loxton in Somerset.

The project, part of the £900 million Hinkley Connection Project, aims to construct a 57-kilometre high-voltage electricity line that will potentially connect six million homes and businesses to new sources of low carbon energy, thus aiding the UK in meeting its net zero by 2050 target.

The T-pylons have been specially designed with a single pole and cross-shaped arms and are around one-third shorter than the traditional high-voltage pylon design, resulting in a smaller ground footprint.

According to Steven Haskayne, the Project Director for National Grid, the activation of T-pylons is a significant milestone in the Hinkley Connection Project, as it strengthens the network in the South West and prepares it for the connection of low carbon energy once Hinkley Point C starts generating.

This new design, he says, is part of National Grid’s significant investment in the network in England and Wales and will help the UK in its journey towards net zero, delivering low carbon electricity to millions of people across the country for years to come.