Site chosen for largest offshore wind to hydrogen project

A site has been selected by the Dutch government for what it claims will become the world’s largest offshore wind to hydrogen project.

An area north of the Wadden Islands has been selected, as it is considered windy enough to provide up to 500MW of renewable capacity and the necessary transport to take the hydrogen back to land.

Tenders are yet to be issued, with final details still to be decided with local authorities, however the government hopes to have the project operational by 2031.

Rob Jetten, Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy Policy, said: “The province and the municipalities are fully committed to a green economy in which the production of sustainable energy is central.”

Before this project is developed, a smaller 50MW pilot project will be launched to test out feasibility.