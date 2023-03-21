UN Chief: ‘Fast-track net zero to 2040’

“Leaders of developed countries must commit to reaching net zero as close as possible to 2040.”

That’s the view of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, following the findings of the latest IPCC report were published.

It revealed that humanity has led to the warming of the planet by 1.1°C without question – and that emissions will need to drop by 48% by 2030 to mitigate climate change.

Calling the issue a “climate time bomb,” Mr Guterres told the world making more ambitious net zero targets “can be done.”

This is for the world’s largest polluters – many of which have set targets of 2050 and beyond, including the UK.

With the UK’s target enshrined in law it will remain to be seen if ambitious advice of the UN Chief is taken on board.

However, a UK government spokesperson responded to the comments: “Today’s report makes clear that nations around the world must work towards far more ambitious climate commitments.”