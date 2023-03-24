Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

‘Renewables aren’t making a dent on coal’ – is nuclear the answer?

Listen to this week’s Net Hero Podcast to find out

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Friday 24 March 2023

“We’ve burned more coal in the last 10 years than we have in the previous 40 years put together. Growth rates in solar and wind are barely able to reduce the growth in coal use, let alone stop its absolute use. Despite the optimism on renewable energy, we’re not making a dent and we need to change that very quickly.”

So how do we change it?

Inaugural guest Caroline Longman returns to the Net Hero Podcast for this week’s episode to discuss how nuclear could be the answer to the net zero question.

After its recategorisation as ‘sustainable’ by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, what can nuclear offer that wind and solar can’t?

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast