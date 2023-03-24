‘Renewables aren’t making a dent on coal’ – is nuclear the answer?

“We’ve burned more coal in the last 10 years than we have in the previous 40 years put together. Growth rates in solar and wind are barely able to reduce the growth in coal use, let alone stop its absolute use. Despite the optimism on renewable energy, we’re not making a dent and we need to change that very quickly.”

So how do we change it?

Inaugural guest Caroline Longman returns to the Net Hero Podcast for this week’s episode to discuss how nuclear could be the answer to the net zero question.

After its recategorisation as ‘sustainable’ by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, what can nuclear offer that wind and solar can’t?