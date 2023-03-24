UK nuclear and carbon capture join forces!

Sizewell C and Associated British Ports (ABP) are teaming up to establish a Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility at the Port of Lowestoft, with the potential to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

DAC technology uses chemical reactions to extract carbon dioxide from the air, which can then be stored and could prove crucial in the fight against climate change. The project aims to showcase a more efficient and innovative DAC process powered by heat.

ABP and Sizewell C have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to lease a site at the port and seek planning permission to build the facility – if successful, a full-scale DAC unit could capture up to 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, using heat from Sizewell C.

The project received a £3 million grant from the government’s Greenhouse Gas Removals competition in 2022, with all construction and testing activities taking place in the UK.

According to Julia Pyke, Director of Sizewell C, the collaboration with ABP to locate the DAC facility at the Port of Lowestoft is a step towards promoting innovation for net zero in the East of England.

She added that the DAC technology is part of Sizewell C’s plan to establish itself as a low carbon hub and pave the way for other technologies to add even more value to the energy system.

Andrew Harston, Regional Director of ABP, stated that hosting the DAC demonstrator project at Port of Lowestoft is a significant move towards achieving net zero goals.

The project aligns with ABP’s recently unveiled strategy to reach net zero by 2040, and Sizewell C’s focus on producing clean, low carbon energy.