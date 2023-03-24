Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK nuclear and carbon capture join forces!

Sizewell C and Associated British Ports plan to develop a direct air capture facility at the Port of Lowestoft

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 24 March 2023
Image: ABP

Sizewell C and Associated British Ports (ABP) are teaming up to establish a Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility at the Port of Lowestoft, with the potential to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

DAC technology uses chemical reactions to extract carbon dioxide from the air, which can then be stored and could prove crucial in the fight against climate change. The project aims to showcase a more efficient and innovative DAC process powered by heat.

ABP and Sizewell C have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to lease a site at the port and seek planning permission to build the facility – if successful, a full-scale DAC unit could capture up to 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, using heat from Sizewell C.

The project received a £3 million grant from the government’s Greenhouse Gas Removals competition in 2022, with all construction and testing activities taking place in the UK.

According to Julia Pyke, Director of Sizewell C, the collaboration with ABP to locate the DAC facility at the Port of Lowestoft is a step towards promoting innovation for net zero in the East of England.

She added that the DAC technology is part of Sizewell C’s plan to establish itself as a low carbon hub and pave the way for other technologies to add even more value to the energy system.

Andrew Harston, Regional Director of ABP, stated that hosting the DAC demonstrator project at Port of Lowestoft is a significant move towards achieving net zero goals.

The project aligns with ABP’s recently unveiled strategy to reach net zero by 2040, and Sizewell C’s focus on producing clean, low carbon energy.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast