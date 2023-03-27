King Charles to embrace green energy during first state visit to Berlin

In the wake of a cancelled state visit to France, King Charles is heading to Berlin for his first state visit to Germany, which will reportedly centre around environmental issues.

According to sources close to the King, he was eagerly anticipating his trip to France, which was due to begin in Paris yesterday, but he remained stoic when French President Emmanuel Macron called him on Friday to cancel the visit.

During his visit to Germany, King Charles will attend a green energy reception on Wednesday, where he will discuss his passion for environmental issues.

On Friday, he is scheduled to visit Hamburg to learn about the city’s pioneering hydrogen technologies and green energy charging stations.

Finally, he will embark on a green energy boat trip, in what is being viewed as a strong show of support for Germany’s efforts to combat climate change.

The King’s visit comes at a time when environmental issues are high on the global agenda, with leaders around the world pledging to take decisive action to combat climate change.

King Charles, who has long been an advocate for environmental causes, is expected to use his visit to Germany to underscore the importance of taking bold action to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and protect the planet for future generations.