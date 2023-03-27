Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK farming blamed for ‘more than a quarter of particle pollution in cities’

London, Birmingham and Leicester are hit by particle pollution created more from agriculture than other sources from the cities themselves, according to a new research

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 27 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

New research shows that in London, Birmingham and Leicester, particle pollution is mostly caused by agriculture rather than sources within the cities themselves.

The study found that in Leicester, UK farming creates the most particle pollution (38%) out of all sources, with pollution from other countries also playing a big part (19%).

Pollution from the city itself is much lower (2%), according to the report

Similar results were found in Birmingham and London, where farming contributes more to pollution (32-25%) than the city (13-19%).

To reduce particle pollution in most UK cities, the research team suggests plans to decrease pollution from farming and strengthen international agreements would be most effective.

According to Dr Jamie Kelly, a member of the research team at University College London, they were taken aback by the significant contribution of ammonia from rural agriculture to particle pollution.

The study revealed that this is often the main source of particle pollution in UK cities, including even the likes of London.

