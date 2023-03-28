Finance & Markets

Chevron suspends production at gas field following a deadly explosion

Tragedy struck aboard an oil storage vessel as a crew member lost their life due to seawater leakage into the vessel’s hull, following an accident

Tuesday 28 March 2023
Major oil and gas company Chevron has suspended production at its Benchamas oil field in the Gulf of Thailand following a fatal explosion last week.

The explosion resulted in the death of one crew member due to seawater entering the vessel’s hull.

The 25-year-old vessel, which is managed by a Chevron unit and has a storage capacity of 650,000 barrels, experienced a technical malfunction during maintenance work that led to increased pressure, the escape of gas, and the explosion.

On 19th March, Chevron confirmed, “with great sadness that we have recovered the body of our colleague who was fatally injured on 13th March in an accident on the Floating, Storage and Offloading vessel ‘Benchamas 2’.”

Chevron has pledged to take all necessary precautions to prevent future accidents.

In its latest statement, the company said: “Chevron Offshore (Thailand) Limited (COTL) and MISC Offshore Floating Terminals (L) Limited (MOFT) confirm that pumping has begun to remove seawater from the engine room of the FSO Benchamas 2 and return the vessel to normal draft.

“The safety of all response personnel and protection of the marine environment are our highest priority.”

