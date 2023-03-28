The Carbon Column – A final thought

Almost one year on. This will be my final column.

I joined future Net Zero in May last year as Head of Carbon. One of my responsibilities was writing this new column centered on carbon, sustainability or net zero.

Throughout this time I have written short articles on technology, policy, people and business, as well as showcasing some interesting case studies.

It has certainly been a volatile period for global economies. The invasion has raged on in Ukraine, impacting people all over the world.

The UK energy market has been particularly challenging. Energy prices have been sky high which has put pressure on homeowners and businesses to understand how to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

We have also witnessed record breaking temperatures across many parts of the globe and seen increased severity in weather systems. Our planet is at breaking point.

How long can we continue?

We require serious scale up and deployment of existing technology to limit climate change. Technologies such as wind, solar, energy efficiency, demand-side management and electrification of urban areas are all cost-effective, viable options at our disposal.

These are the findings from the latest IPCC report; the AR6 Synthesis Report: Climate Change 2023. It was released one week ago on Monday 20th March 2023. It is a harrowing reflection of the state of the planet’s health.

What do we need?

We need stronger policy. Sumit and I were talking on a podcast about good intentions but lack of action. The UK set ambitious targets. We were the first global economy to do so. Unfortunately, since then, our actions have not followed suit.

We must strengthen policy across the board, rapidly reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and deploying existing technologies and driving new behaviours. If we don’t do something soon, we are likely increase global average temperatures to 2.2 – 3.5 degrees C by the end of the century.

Sometimes I am hopeful. We have everything we need and the ability to change. We have mobilised in times of need and now is a time of need.

Let’s hope the governments across the world can do what needs to be done. Now more than ever, leadership is critical.

What are your thoughts on the most recent report from the IPCC? If you have any thoughts on this or any other topic, find me on LinkedIn.