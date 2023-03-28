CCC: UK energy system “unprepared” for climate hazards beyond flooding

The UK’s energy system needs to integrate system-level weather hazards such as wind droughts and set resilience standards beyond flooding to achieve the government’s goal of a fully decarbonized electricity system by 2035, according to a new report by the Climate Change Committee.

The CCC also recommends climate resilience remits for Ofgem and the new Future System Operator.

The government is set to release the third National Adaptation Programme (NAP3) this summer, with the CCC urging for stronger planning and preparation to avoid another five years of lacklustre response to the changing climate by Defra.

The report states that a robust programme is crucial for the UK’s international leadership on climate change and its contribution to the global effort.

