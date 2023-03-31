Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Energy supplier fined £70k for missed Renewables Obligation deadline

Delta Gas and Power was fined £70,000 by Ofgem for failing to pay £530,809.20 in respect of its RO

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 31 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Britain’s energy regulator has today said Delta Gas and Power has been fined £70,000 for failure to meet the Renewables Obligation (RO) scheme deadline despite reminders and a final order.

The energy company was required to present Renewables Obligation Certificates (ROCs) or make payment in lieu by 1st September 2022.

However, it failed to do so, resulting in a debt of £530,809.20, Ofgem said.

It added that despite reminders and a final order, Delta failed to provide sufficient assurances to Ofgem that it would pay the amount owed by the late payment deadline of 31st October 2022.

As a result, a penalty of £70,000 was imposed on Delta for early settlement.

ELN has contacted Delta for comment.

