EU vows to double renewables

The EU has agreed to raise its 2030 renewable energy target to a minimum of 42.5% and aim for 45%

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 31 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The EU has pledged to double its renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The target is part of the EU’s efforts to combat climate change and achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

The EU plans to increase its share of renewable energy in the overall energy mix to at least 42.5% by 2030.

In 2021, European countries generated almost 21% of their energy from renewable energy sources.

The European Commission has announced that member states reached a provisional agreement to reinforce the Renewable Energy Directive, which increases the binding renewable target for 2030 to a minimum of 42.5%, up from 32% and aims to reach 45% of renewables by 2030 to support the European Green Deal and REPowerEU objectives.

