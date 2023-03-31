Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK’s net zero plan reveals failure to meet 2030 emissions reduction target

The government’s updated net zero plan shows that its quantified emissions savings will only achieve 92% of the country’s 2030 climate target

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 31 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The government has released its updated net zero plan, disclosing that the emissions savings it has quantified are likely to accomplish only 92% of the nation’s 2030 climate target.

Yesterday, ministers published a suite of policies, which sprawl across exhaustive 1,000-plus pages, covering everything from biomass and solar power to electric vehicles and nuclear reactors.

In the government’s Carbon Budget Delivery plan, it is stated: “We have quantified emissions savings to deliver 88Mt or 92% of the National Determined Contribution (NDC).

“We are confident the delivery of emissions savings by unquantified policies detailed in this package will largely close this gap and the government will bring forward further measures to ensure that the UK will meet its international commitments if required.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News that while electricity can be a substantial tool for decarbonisation, the magnitude of the required changes cannot be understated.

In October 2022, data released by the former Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy showed that the level of emissions will be twice the necessary amount by the close of the decade.

As stated in the document, “Under EEP-ready policies, the projections show headroom against the fourth carbon budgets of 20 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) and shortfalls against the fifth and sixth carbon budgets of 73 and 976MtCO2e respectively”.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast