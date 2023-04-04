Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Blast of wind power! BayWa r.e. sells Scottish wind farm

BayWa r.e. has sold its 42MW Dalquhandy Wind Farm in Scotland to Greencoat UK Wind for an undisclosed sum

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 4 April 2023
Image: BayWa r.e.

BayWa r.e. has sold its 42MW Dalquhandy Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire, Scotland to Greencoat UK Wind for an undisclosed sum.

This marks the sixth wind farm the fund has purchased from BayWa r.e. since 2013.

The wind farm, consisting of ten turbines, is expected to generate enough clean energy to power approximately 31,000 British households and is expected to be completed in May 2023.

BayWa r.e. will provide technical asset management and HV services to ensure the maximum performance optimisation of the wind farm and contribute to the UK Government’s net zero targets.

