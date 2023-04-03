‘Low income households face £200+ energy bill shortfall’

Low income households across the UK could be left an average of £209 short on their energy bills this financial year.

That’s according to new research by consumer watchdog Which? which has warned that millions of consumers will still face higher energy bills, even with the government’s decision to keep the Energy Price Guarantee at £2,500 for an average household until July.

The Energy Bill Support Scheme, which provided an additional £400 to all households in the UK from October 2022 until March 2023 ended.

Which? has called for an energy social tariff to protect the most financially vulnerable.

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: “It’s hugely worrying that consumers on the lowest incomes could be left over £200 worse off on their energy bills this financial year due to reduced government support.

“With millions of low-income households across the country already struggling to make ends meet, the government urgently needs to introduce a properly targeted energy social tariff to ensure the most financially vulnerable are able to heat their homes.”