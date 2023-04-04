Octopus pays out whopping £5.3m to customers for flicking off switches

Octopus Energy customers who turned off lights and appliances during National Grid’s Demand Flexibility Service received £5.3 million in total.

The energy supplier’s ‘Saving Sessions’ energy-saving initiative, which lasted for 13 windows, saw a 1.86GWh of electricity demand shifted at an average of 128MW per hour, with nearly 700,000 smart meter customers taking part.

Octopus said its customers contributed around 50% of the demand shift required by National Grid, preventing roughly 430 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

“The last five months have been a huge step in the right direction for our future green grid,” said Alex Schoch, Head of Flexibility at Octopus Energy.

Schoch added, “We’ve proven that households can play a significant role in balancing the grid and moving us away from dirty fossil fuels. It’s now time to reflect, learn, and develop this scheme further before next winter.

“We have the chance to kick coal plants into the history books, and the more households in the UK take part, the faster we will get there.”