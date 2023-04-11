Germany’s nuclear power plant era comes to an end

Germany‘s last three operational nuclear power plants are set to be permanently shut down, marking the final phase-out of nuclear energy in the country.

Originally scheduled for the end of 2022, the shutdown was postponed until 15th April due to the energy crisis caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

However, a recent decision by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has put an end to a coalition dispute between the Greens and the Liberal Democratic Party.

The move comes as part of Germany‘s long-term plan to transition to renewable energy sources and reduce its dependence on nuclear power.