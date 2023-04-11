Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Germany’s nuclear power plant era comes to an end

Germany’s last three active nuclear power plants will be permanently shut down later this week due to the country’s plan to transition to renewable energy sources

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 11 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Germany‘s last three operational nuclear power plants are set to be permanently shut down, marking the final phase-out of nuclear energy in the country.

Originally scheduled for the end of 2022, the shutdown was postponed until 15th April due to the energy crisis caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

However, a recent decision by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has put an end to a coalition dispute between the Greens and the Liberal Democratic Party.

The move comes as part of Germany‘s long-term plan to transition to renewable energy sources and reduce its dependence on nuclear power.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast