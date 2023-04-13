Oil and gas industry blamed for discharging 22k tonnes of oil into UK waters

In the past five years, the oil and gas industry has discharged more than 22,000 tonnes of oil into the waters of the UK.

A new report published earlier today by international organisation Oceana and campaigning group Uplift suggests that these spills are equivalent to almost 165,000 barrels of oil.

Data obtained by the groups who conducted the research reveal that more than half of this oil was sanctioned by the government.

The “In Deep Water” report highlights the dangers of routine oil spills and the damage caused by toxic chemicals, microplastics and noise pollution.

The report shows that a major oil spill from the proposed oil fields of Cambo and Rosebank could seriously impact at least 16 UK Marine Protected Areas.

Oceana and Uplift have called for an end to new exploration licences or production approvals for offshore oil and gas developments.

Hugo Tagholm, Executive Director and Vice President of Oceana in the UK, said: “From oil spills to toxic chemicals, we can now see as clear as day the devastating path of destruction caused to our marine environment.”

Tessa Khan, Executive Director and Founder, Uplift commented: “Last month, around 200 barrels of oily water leaked into the sea at Poole Harbour, sparking a major incident. Uplift’s new data finds that the amount spilled over the last five years is the equivalent of an unbelievable 164,780 barrels of oil.

“People are appalled with how companies are treating our natural world. The government must step up and urgently protect our greatest natural asset when it comes to tackling the climate crisis – our ocean.”

ELN has reached out to Defra and the North Sea Transition Authority for comment.