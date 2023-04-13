US proposes ‘strongest-ever’ pollution standards for cars and trucks

The Biden-Harris administration has proposed the strongest-ever pollution standards for cars and trucks.

The US has proposed a set of new pollution standards that would accelerate the adoption of fuel-efficient technologies and save the average consumer up to $12,000 (£9,596) over the lifetime of a light-duty vehicle, while also reducing oil imports by approximately 20 billion barrels, and providing benefits that exceed costs by at least $1 trillion (£800bn), according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s estimates.

The agency said under the new rules, cars manufactured from 2027 to 2032 would face the most ambitious regulations.

Automakers would be required to make significant improvements in fuel efficiency for new cars and trucks sold in the US.

This announcement comes as a part of President Biden’s efforts to accelerate the transition towards a clean transportation future.

Building on rapid advancements in technology, these proposed standards aim to cut down on pollution from vehicles and help combat climate change.

The Biden-Harris administration hopes that these standards will also encourage automakers to invest in the development of cleaner vehicles and technologies.