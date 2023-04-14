G7 ministers to meet on energy and climate in Japan

The G7 Ministers will convene in Sapporo, Japan, to discuss energy transition, climate change, circular economy and resource efficiency.

The G7 meeting will kick off with a Plenary Meeting of the Climate, Energy and Environment Ministers on Saturday, followed by an afternoon meeting of Environment Ministers that will focus on the implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework agreed upon last year at COP15.

The Climate and Energy Ministers will also meet to look ahead to COP28 and deliberate on topics including the clean energy transition, energy security and climate change preparedness and resilience.

The conference will culminate in a second Plenary Meeting of the Climate, Energy and Environment Ministers on Sunday, aimed at adopting a Ministerial Communiqué.

According to Ember’s Global Electricity Review, which analysed the G7’s progress towards decarbonising their electricity systems, the G7 countries need to phase out unabated coal power by 2030 and decarbonise their electricity systems by 2035 to align with a 1.5C pathway.

Ember’s analyst Małgorzata Wiatros-Motyka stated that Japan, with over two-thirds of its electricity coming from fossil fuels, faces a challenge as it assumes the G7 Presidency.

With the lowest wind share of any G7 nation, unlocking wind energy could enable Japan to be more ambitious towards the G7’s commitment to a ‘fully or predominantly’ decarbonised power sector by 2035.