OVO takes steps to combat greenwashing in energy market

The energy supplier has proposed a “kitemark system” for green tariffs, helping customers avoid ‘greenwashing’ practices

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 18 April 2023
Image: GingeSwagTia / Shutterstock

Energy supplier OVO Energy has today called for an end to industry-wide “greenwashing” and has proposed a new kitemark system to recognise genuinely green energy deals.

Furthermore, OVO will end the use of Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin certificates, which provide little to no benefit to renewable energy generation, according to an investigation by consultancy Cornwall Insight.

OVO’s new plan aims to focus on decarbonising homes and investing in renewable energy.

The Chief Executive Officer of OVO, Raman Bhatia, has argued that current energy industry practices must be reformed in order for the UK to reach its net zero carbon emissions target.

Bhatia has called for bolder and faster action by both industry and government, encouraging energy suppliers to improve the energy efficiency of UK homes and incentivising customers to use energy more efficiently.

OVO has also launched Path to Zero, a customer plan offering low carbon tech and support for home improvements.

