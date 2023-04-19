Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Shapps lights up hope for cheaper energy bills

Soon, customers will have the opportunity to compare and select less expensive energy plans, the UK Energy Secretary has said

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 19 April 2023
Image: Sean Aidan Calderbank / Shutterstock

Grant Shapps, the UK Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary has announced that customers will soon be able to shop around for cheaper energy deals, which could help reduce energy bills this summer.

Mr. Shapps told The Times that energy bills will decrease in the next few months – he also said people will be able to shop around for energy prices again soon.

Furthermore, Mr Shapps anticipates that the energy market will become more stable after this winter.

The Energy Secretary hopes that competitive prices will lead to a significant drop in energy costs.

Ultimately, this will result in energy becoming more affordable and benefiting the economy.

By being able to compare deals and switch to cheaper tariffs, customers could save money on their energy bills.

