“Businesses in the dark about unlawful third-party broker payments”

London-based litigation company RGL Management has launched a group legal action, Business Energy Litigation (BELit), on behalf of UK companies that were allegedly overcharged for electricity and gas through secret commission payments to brokers.

The legal claim will seek to recover significant amounts of compensation for businesses, most of which were not aware they were targeted by “unlawful, hidden commission payments” to brokers.

The total value of the RGL Group claim is expected to be in excess of £500 million.

The group claim comes at a time when businesses have suffered an extended period of high energy prices, with around seven-in-ten of all UK businesses believed to be eligible to join the claim.

Signups have already begun, with over four thousand UK businesses expressing a wish to join, the RGL has said.

Analysis indicates the claims average £60,000 per company and could amount to hundreds of thousands of pounds for high energy usage businesses.

James Hayward, Chief Executive Officer of RGL Management, said: “For many years, energy companies acted with impunity to obscure hidden payments to brokers, artificially inflating costs for UK businesses.

“Now that this unlawful practice has been exposed, RGL is bringing this action to recover appropriate redress for all affected businesses, seeking damages in the hundreds of millions of pounds.

“We believe around 70% of UK businesses pay for their energy via a broker or other intermediary but many are not aware that they are eligible for compensation.”

ELN has reached out to Ofgem for comment.