Sustain-air-ble: RAF Voyager refuels mid-air using SAF

The Royal Air Force has completed an air-to-air refuelling flight with a Voyager aircraft, using approximately 43% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The Voyager flew from RAF Brize Norton, over the North Sea and via Farnborough before returning home, undertaking air-to-air refuelling with Typhoons as part of planned training.

SAF, made from waste-based sustainable feedstocks, reduces lifecycle carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel and will be crucial in reducing the RAF’s reliance on global supply chains and fossil fuels.

Air Vice-Marshal Paul Lloyd, Chief of Staff Support and Chief Engineer, welcomes the announcement of the introduction of commercial uses of SAF and highlights the importance of exploiting these technologies to achieve the UK’s net zero goal by 2040, despite the challenges, as reducing reliance on traditional supply chains and fossil fuels is a “worthwhile endeavour”.