Germany’s hydrogen revolution gains momentum

Germany is increasing its domestic electrolysis capacity for hydrogen generation.

That’s according to E.ON‘s second H2-Bilanz report, which reveals that planned hydrogen generation capacity by 2030 has increased to 8.1GW, making the German Government‘s target of 10GW of installed capacity by 2030 seem achievable.

However, E.ON warns that the country must urgently develop a reliable legal framework and funding instruments to ensure that concrete investments can be made.

The report also shows that there has been no tangible progress in developing the hydrogen infrastructure and only 417 kilometres of pure hydrogen lines are currently in operation across Germany.