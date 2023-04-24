EU and Norway sign historic ‘Green Alliance’

The EU and Norway have forged a Green Alliance to tackle climate change and boost energy security.

The deal, signed in Brussels earlier today by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, aims to strengthen cooperation on the clean energy and industrial transition.

Both parties reaffirm their commitments to their respective 2030 targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% compared to 1990 levels and achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

The EU-Norway Green Alliance will focus on areas such as accelerating the clean energy transition, decarbonising the transport sector and increasing regulatory and business cooperation to set global standards for innovative environmental solutions.

This is the second agreement of its kind following the EU-Japan Green Alliance, signed in 2021.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “Norway is a long-standing and reliable partner to the EU and we share a common vision for building a climate-neutral continent.

“We want our societies and economies to prosper together while reducing emissions, protecting nature, decarbonising our energy systems, and greening our industries.”