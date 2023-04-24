First shipment of ‘low carbon ammonia’ reaches Japan

Saudi Aramco has sent the first shipment of ‘low carbon ammonia’ to Japan.

It has sold the cargo to Fuji Oil Company for it to be used for power generation, as Japan looks to change its combustion process.

Aramco stated the ammonia has been produced by natural gas feedstocks, creating hydrogen.

This shipment was classified as low carbon, the company has said, due to the carbon dioxide from the manufacturing process being captured and utilised elsewhere.

The cargo represents the first step towards a policy shift, which will see Japan procure ammonia with a lower carbon footprint to change the impact of its industry.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said: “Saudi Arabia is working towards becoming the world’s largest exporter of clean hydrogen by 2030.

“Our Kingdom maintains large natural gas reserves and ample renewable energy which enable a capacity to produce clean hydrogen at a competitive cost – this can then be converted into ammonia.”